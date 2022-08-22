 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horlick seeks nominations for graduates of distinction

RACINE — Horlick High School is seeking nominations for its Graduate of Distinction honors.

The honors celebrate Horlick High School alumni who play a crucial role in society. Nominees must epitomize excellence in their life by being recognized as an outstanding citizen or business person, a statewide or nationwide contributor to society or the arts, a publisher of articles or books, an active community leader or a contributor of tangible or intangible resources to the school.

Nominations must be submitted by Nov. 30. Applications will then be reviewed and a number of people will be named Horlick High School Graduates of Distinction.

To download a nomination form, visit https://rusd.org/horlick-high-school/graduates-distinction or contact Tracy Gangl at 262-619-4300 or tracy.gangl@rusd.org.

