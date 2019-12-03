Horlick Renaissance Feast gets new director, décor for 43rd year

RACINE — Horlick High School’s Renaissance Feast has been entertaining the community with songs and food for more than four decades. The show always has a new script, and in its 43rd year also has a new director and a new handmade banner sporting the madrigal’s crest.

About 90 students are involved in the madrigal, including students from choir, band and orchestra. Students from the school’s top-level ensemble, the Singers, are the main performers and write a new script each year.

“It’s very impressive what they do and there’s a lot of twists and turns in this one,” said Horlick Vocal Music Director Brian Plehn, who is new to Horlick this year.

Besides the entertainment, Plehn said, another draw of the show is the food. A seven-course meal is prepared by Danny’s Catering.

To add to the décor at the Dekoven Center, where the feast takes place, will be a new banner featuring the Horlick Madrigal Crest. The banner was donated by alumni of former Horlick Music Director Tony Pavao.

Pavao, who taught at Horlick from 1977 to 2000, started the madrigal tradition at the school. The group of about 250 of his alumni pitched in to help pay for the banner, created by Ruth and Jordanna Gastrow, former costumers for Pavao.