Horlick Renaissance Feast at DeKoven Center's Great Hall

RACINE — The Horlick Vocal Music Department at the Academies of Racine-Horlick High School announces “the triumphant return” of its annual Renaissance Feast, celebrating its 44th year.

Performances will be held at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11, in the Great Hall of the DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive.

Audiences will “travel back to 1564 and to the court of Queen Elizabeth I.” The event is “filled with song, dance, revelry and humor,” according to organizers. “Attendees will enjoy the music of the time period along with some new pieces that ring in the season.”

The Renaissance Feast has been a staple of the Racine community since 1976. The Madrigal dinner is a musical Medieval feast. It is set in the Middle Ages and is generally comedic in nature. The meal is divided into courses, each of which is heralded with a traditional song.

A play is performed between the courses, and a concert of choral music concludes the festivities.

The event features students of the Academies of Racine-Horlick vocal and instrumental music programs under the direction of Brian Plehn.

Tickets are $40 and are available by going to https://bit.ly/renfeast2021.

