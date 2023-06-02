The Horlick High School class of 2023 had about 350 graduates who received their diplomas Thursday evening at the building’s fieldhouse, 2119 Rapids Drive. Graduating Rebels proudly donned their scarlet caps and gowns and big smiles as they received their diplomas.
Seven photos of Horlick High School's graduation
Belicia Barajas
Belicia Barajas, center, stands with classmates during their graduation ceremony at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive.
RYAN PATTERSON
Chamblis, Hall and Sutton
Paradice Chamblis, from left, Talayia Hall and Armani Sutton strike a pose before graduating from Horlick High School Thursday.
RYAN PATTERSON
Teacher and student
Teacher Kim LaMacchia, left, and Precious Patton smile before graduation at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive.
RYAN PATTERSON
Getting ready
Armani Sutton, center, and Ricardo Ramirez prepare for their graduation ceremony at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive.
RYAN PATTERSON
Corey Prince and Kameron West
Racine Unified educator Corey Prince, right, takes a selfie with Kameron West before graduation at Horlick High School.
RYAN PATTERSON
Velasquez and Howard
Amaya Velasquez, left, and Antionette Howard prepare for graduation at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive.
RYAN PATTERSON
Friendly handshake
Daylin Price, left, and Nehemiah Mayweather greet one another before graduation at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive.
RYAN PATTERSON
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.