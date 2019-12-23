Horlick High School students build to learn

RACINE — Luis Pineda just wanted a good grade.

“When I first started I didn’t know anything. I took the class because I thought I would get an easy A,” Pineda said. “But now, it’s turned into a class that has prepared me for life after high school.”

Pineda is enrolled in Horlick High School’s Level 3 Construction Pathway course in the Academy of Education and Technical Services.

Earlier this year, Horlick partnered with Build to Learn, an organization that brings in industry professionals to work with students to teach them real life skills.

So far this year, students like Pineda had the opportunity to work with companies like Mortensen Construction and Siemens learning everything from construction and carpentry to smart technology and plumbing.

“The skills I have learned in this class have far surpassed my expectations,” Horlick senior Sergio Beltran added. “I have learned everything from how to read a tape measure to how to properly build a sturdy foundation.”

Build to Learn partners with local employers to help prepare students for the future, the main mission of the Academies of Racine.