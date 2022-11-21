 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horlick High School’s 45th annual Renaissance Feast tickets on sale

Madrigal photo

The Horlick Vocal Music Department at the Academies of Racine-Horlick announce the return of its annual Renaissance Feast in the Great Hall at DeKoven Center.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

RACINE — The Horlick Vocal Music Department at the Academies of Racine-Horlick announces the return of its annual Renaissance Feast, celebrating its 45th year.

Performances are Dec. 9-11 and 16-17 in the Great Hall of the DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive.

Attendees will travel back to 1588 and to the court of Queen Elizabeth I “in an event filled with song, dance, revelry and humor,” organizers said. “They will enjoy the music of the time period along with some new pieces that ring in the season.”

The Renaissance feast, also known as the Madrigal dinner, has been a staple of the Racine community since 1976. It is an American form of of a musical Medieval dinner often performed during the Christmas season. It is set in the Middle Ages and is generally comedic in nature.

The meal is divided into courses, each of which is heralded with a traditional song. A play is performed between the courses and a concert of choral music concludes the festivities. The food is provided by Danny’s Catering and O&H Bakery.

People are also reading…

This event features more than 70 students from the Academies of Racine — Horlick vocal, instrumental and theater programs — under the direction of Brain Plehn.

Performances start at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $45. Go to horlickchoirs.org.

