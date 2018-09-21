RACINE — Eight Horlick High School alumni have been inducted into the school’s Graduates of Distinction.
The induction ceremony took place June 10 at Racine Country Club.
Calvin E. Sustachek
Calvin E. Sustachek graduated from Horlick High School in 1941 at the age of 16.
He joined the Navy in 1943, served on the U.S.S. Otter Destroyer Escort DE210 and was honorably discharged in 1946.
Sustachek went to Elgin Watchmaking College and became a licensed Wisconsin watchmaker in 1954. He advanced his education and became a Certified Master Watchmaker with the American Watchmakers Institute, which is the highest watchmaking title in the United States.
In 1977, he and his wife Marilyn purchased Rasmussen Jewelry and after many years, in 1988, sold the business to their son Bill and his wife Kathy.
At the age of 94, he is still working for the family business doing watch repair and consulting.
Walter J. Knapp
Walter J. Knapp graduated from Horlick High School in 1961.
In 1962, Knapp enlisted in the United States Navy and upon completion of military service, went on to college, and in 1970, graduated with a degree in history.
Following graduation, he worked in sales with major corporations including Procter and Gamble, and RJR Foods. In 1988, he entered the financial industry with The Equitable, before moving to Citi-Bank and later, Bank of America.
After 20 years in the world of banking and finance, he expanded his interests to include freelance writing.
Knapp has written three novels, “Between Reveille and Taps,” “A Ranger’s Revenge,” and “Through The Eyes of an Assassin.” In addition to his three novels, Knapp has also written numerous magazine articles covering aviation and aviation-related topics.
Kathleen M. Sustachek
Kathleen M. Sustachek graduated from Horlick High School in 1969.
In 1973 Sustachek and her husband Bill moved to California so he could study gemology. As she helped her husband study, his dreams and passions would quickly consume her as she also developed a passion for the jewelry industry and became a registered jeweler with the American Gem Society.
They returned to Racine in 1977 and went to work at the family business, Rasmussen Jewelry. In 1988, Kathy and her husband Bill, purchased Rasmussen Jewelry and renamed it Rasmussen Diamonds.
As a child, she was taught to be generous and share her talents and resources as best she could. Sustachek believes it is important to give back in ways that you are able. Rasmussen Diamonds supports many different charitable organizations and fundraisers and it is their goal to say “yes” to as many charities as possible, donating over 1.5 million dollars to the community in cash, gift certificates and jewelry in the past 41 years.
Brian Fletcher
Brian Fletcher graduated from Horlick High School in 1996.
He earned his B.S. degree in sociology and criminal justice before returning to Horlick High School in 2002 as a special education teacher and assistant football coach. In 2006, Fletcher earned his special education degree and masters degree in teaching from Rockford College in 2008.
Fletcher was hired as Horlick High School’s head coach in 2011. In 2012, Fletcher was nominated for the NFL’s Don Shula’s High School Football America (HSFA) Coach of the Year Award.
In 2016 he was named the “Racine County Coach of the Year” and in 2017, “Southeast Conference Coach of the Year” and “District 19 regional Head Coach of the Year.”
One of Fletcher’s greatest accomplishments during his coaching tenure is the creation of a youth football program. Rebel Youth Football is available to kids in first through eighth grades.
In 2018 Fletcher assembled a Rebel Youth Football committee to assist in creating an independent 501c3 non-profit football organization. Beginning with the 2018 football season, the Rebels will take the field as a true independent feeder system competing in the Southeast Youth Football Association league. Horlick High School is the first public school in Racine to organize an independent youth football feeder program.
James Ladwig
Jim Ladwig graduated from Horlick High School in 1989 and has remained a life-long resident of the Racine community.
After graduation, Ladwig started his professional career as a police officer for the Caledonia Police Department. After serving as a patrol officer for three years, Ladwig was promoted to detective and served in this role for nine years.
Following his career in law enforcement, Ladwig was elected as Racine County Register of Deeds and remained in this position for 6 years until he was elected Racine County Executive.
After serving as county executive, Ladwig was hired to lead the Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce as its president and CEO.
Most recently, Ladwig joined the SC Johnson team as director of global community affairs.
He is deeply committed to his community service and currently serves on eight different boards.
Peter Ress Reynolds
Peter Ress Reynolds is a 2003 graduate of Horlick High School.
Upon graduation, Ress Reynolds attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater where he earned his B.A., studying public relations and political science.
In 2017, Ress Reynolds earned his M.B.A. in business administration in education leadership from the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
A devoted advocate for public schools in Racine, Ress Reynolds has been named chief of staff for the Racine Unified School District. In this role, he provides strategic communications counsel to the superintendent and serves as a credible representative of the superintendent within the district, in the community, and at state and national levels.
He is a Leadership Racine graduate and was the youngest elected president of the Racine Administrators Association.
Ress Reynolds believes strongly in a successful Racine community and notes that his years at Horlick High School prepared him to return after college to make a difference in the community he calls home.
Joe Wendt
Joe Wendt graduated from Horlick High School in 1997.
Following graduation, Wendt continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, majoring in chemistry and biology.
After graduating from UW-LaCrosse in 2002, he returned to Racine to be a football coach at Horlick High School and to substitute teach for the Racine Unified School District. During his time substitute teaching, he was offered a job teaching chemistry at Horlick High School.
Wendt continued his education and received his M.A. in educational leadership and went on to become the Scarlet School Administrator at Horlick High School. Before long, Wendt found himself in the position of athletics and activities director at Horlick High School. Currently, he is not only Horlick High School’s AD, but also Horlick High School’s freshmen academy principal.
Wendt is a Certified Athletic Administrator from the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association and is currently working towards his Certified Master Athletic Administrator. He consistently strives to make Horlick High School recognized for achievements in sportsmanship, ethics, integrity, leadership and character.
He is always looking for ways to give back to the community for himself and his students. One way is by mentoring students throughout high school and frequently continues to mentor after graduation.
Wendt’s passion is to give back to where it all began and to leave his legacy as a positive, influential, hardworking individual of Horlick High School.
James C. Small
James C. Small is a 1972 graduate of Horlick High School.
Following high school, Small attended The University of Wisconsin-Parkside and The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, graduating in 1977 with a B.A. in business administration degree in accounting and finance.
After college, Small started his professional career as a licensed CPA in Wisconsin, working for the same firm for 32 years and making partner in 1991. From 2009 to 2011 he was a partner at Kolb & Co. SC and is currently a partner at Maller Peterson LLC.
Small has worked hard as a lifelong member of the Racine community and it’s his passion to give back to the community that he grew up in that gave so much to him.
He is currently serving as the treasurer for the Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network, director of the Racine Art Museum Association, and currently is serving on the investment committee for the Racine Community Foundation.
