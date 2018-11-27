Try 3 months for $3
Horlick graduation Tiara Davis and Amari Morton (copy)
PETE WICKLUND, pete.wicklund@journaltimes.com

RACINE — To honor Horlick High School alumni and to recognize the crucial role they play in society, a number of people who epitomize excellence in their lives will be chosen for induction into the Horlick High School Graduates of Distinction.

The nominees must epitomize excellence in their life by either being recognized as an outstanding citizen, an outstanding business person, a statewide or nationwide contributor to society, a statewide or nationwide contributor to the arts, a publisher of articles or books, an active community leader or a contributor of tangible or intangible resources to the school.

Nominations must be submitted to Horlick High School by 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3.

To download a nomination form, go to www.rusd.org/horlick/graduates-distinction. Completed nomination forms should be mailed to Horlick High School, Attention Tracy Gangl, 2119 Rapids Drive, Racine, WI 53404, or emailed to tracy.hanson@rusd.org.

