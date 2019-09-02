{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Talia Brach, a Horlick High School graduate, has been named the 2019 Junior League of Racine Volunteerism in the Racine Community scholarship winner for her commitment to a wide variety of organizations throughout Racine County.

Brach has served as the chair of her school’s blood drive for three years, is a member of Horlick’s National Honor Society and was a LINK crew member serving as a mentor to incoming freshman. In addition, she volunteered at many school and community events and has received several honors throughout high school, including AP Scholar Award. She will attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in biology.

“We congratulate Talia, who was chosen through a blind judging process by Junior League partners in the Racine community. We were particularly pleased to note that her volunteer efforts crossed a variety of different organizations that help at a homeless shelter, mentor youth and assist at the hospital,” said Sheila Simonsen, community chair of the Junior League of Racine.

Each year the Junior League of Racine honors one graduating Racine County high school female who demonstrates a commitment to voluntarism through our scholarship program. The Junior League of Racine is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

Learn more about the organization at www.jlracine.org.

