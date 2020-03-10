Horlick grad competes in Moot Court competition

Gabriel Coronado, a 2011 graduate of Horlick High School, a 2015 UW-Parkside graduate and currently a second-year law school student at UIC John Marshall Law School in Chicago, competed in the quarterfinals of the August A. Rendigs Jr. National Products Liability Moot Court Competition in Cincinnati over the weekend of Feb. 22-23.
This was Coronado's first National Moot Court competition. Gabriel reported that the preparation for the competition was challenging but also very rewarding.
Pictured from left at the Porter Stewart U.S. Courthouse in Cincinnati are team members Joshua Warner, Grant Vlahopoulos and Coronado.