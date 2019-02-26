RACINE — Horlick High School teacher Stephanie Rudnicki challenged her freshmen history students to take a trip back in time.
Earlier this month, students created a 1920s museum gallery walk. Each group was responsible for investigating an aspect of the 1920s and creating a trifold on the topic of their choice. One group of students investigated Jazz in the 1920s and played music with their instruments.
Staff and students from the entire school were invited to participate in the museum gallery walk while experiencing music and snacks from that era.
