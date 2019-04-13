Try 3 months for $3
Horlick Instrumental Dept.

Students Horlick High School's Instrumental Music Department competed March 30 in New Orleans. Senior Sean Steinbach received a Maestro award, junior Charlie Shilhavy received the Ovation award, the jazz band received a gold rating and the symphonic band and orchestra received silver ratings.

NEW ORLEANS — The Horlick High School Instrumental Music Department gave highly rated performances March 30 in New Orleans.

The jazz band received a gold rating and both symphonic band and orchestra received silver ratings.

Horlick Senior Sean Steinbach received a Maestro award. This was one of six Maestro awards given at the festival. This award is for outstanding leadership and musicianship, as well as an outstanding solo performance.

Horlick Junior Charlie Shilhavy was awarded the Ovation Award, the only such award given to the more than 1,000 competitors. This is an award in which each school’s director nominated one student who goes above and beyond the art of music making by giving back to their school and community.

