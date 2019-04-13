NEW ORLEANS — The Horlick High School Instrumental Music Department gave highly rated performances March 30 in New Orleans.
The jazz band received a gold rating and both symphonic band and orchestra received silver ratings.
Horlick Senior Sean Steinbach received a Maestro award. This was one of six Maestro awards given at the festival. This award is for outstanding leadership and musicianship, as well as an outstanding solo performance.
Horlick Junior Charlie Shilhavy was awarded the Ovation Award, the only such award given to the more than 1,000 competitors. This is an award in which each school’s director nominated one student who goes above and beyond the art of music making by giving back to their school and community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.