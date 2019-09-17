RACINE — Horlick High School has announced its 2019 Graduates of Distinction, adding six alumni to the esteemed list.
The alumni are:
William “Blue” Jenkins
Jenkins graduated from Horlick in 1936. While attending Horlick, Jenkins was a four-time varsity letter winner in football as well as captain of the school’s football team.
Following graduation, Jenkins was offered a scholarship to Ripon College, but turned it down to stay close to his family and assist in supporting them.
Jenkins became involved in unions though his work at Belle City Malleable, and participated in the home front battle against discrimination in work, housing and economic opportunity.
He helped to integrate labor union offices and in 1962, he became president of the UAW National Foundry in the Midwest and found himself in charge of 50,000 foundry union members.
He did everything in his power to see that all people got a fair shake and never stopped trying. Jenkins died April 6, 1999.
Aleks Cukic
Cukic graduated from Horlick in 1981. During his high school athletic career, Cukic was a three-time letter winner, team captain, state runner-up and state champion high jumper on Horlick’s track and field team.
Inspired by his high school DECA class, Cukic went to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and UW-Milwaukee, where he earned a bachelor of arts in general business and marketing.
Cukic began his professional career as a territory sales manager for Beecham Products, and following that was employed by United States Surgical Corporation, a global pioneer in the field of surgical stapling and minimally invasive surgery.
In 1999, following the sale of United States Surgical Corporation, Cukic had the opportunity to join Intuitive Surgical as the company’s vice president of global marketing and was intent on pioneering the exciting new world of surgical robotics and the DaVinci Surgical System.
At Intuitive, Cukic went on to become the vice president of business development and corporate acquisitions group, vice president of strategy in addition to becoming the “face of the company” on Wall Street.
Carol Sobotka
Sobotka graduated from Horlick in 1982. While at Horlick, she was a member of the girl’s track and field team and the girl’s cross- country team, lettering all three years for both. She was also a member of the Girl’s Athletic Association.
She received a full athletic scholarship for track and cross-country to UW-Parkside and graduated in 1987 with a degree in geography and education certification and in 2009 earned her master’s degree in education. She is currently a teacher at Jerstad-Agerholm K-8, where she has taught the last 22 years.
You have free articles remaining.
She is currently finishing up her 31st season as an assistant track and field coach at Horlick and recently completed her first year as the head cheer and stunt coach of the Horlick cheer team.
William Terry
Terry graduated from Horlick in 1990. In high school, he concentrated on playing music with Horlick’s award-winning jazz and symphonic bands, collecting accolades such as one-star awards at state music competitions, best soloist and the Louis Armstrong jazz award. After graduating from Horlick, he moved to New Orleans to study at Xavier University, ultimately finishing at the University of New Orleans.
Terry won a Grammy Award in 2008 for Best Zydeco Music Album, “Live! Worldwide”, while touring with Terrence Simien.
Also in 2008, he founded Bayousoap Company, which creates fine soaps spiced with organic ingredients that are shipped all over the country.
Terry, who is quite proficient with the bass and saxophone, currently tours with Shamar Allen and the Underdawgs.
Nicole Ramczyk
Ramczyk graduated from Horlick in 1991. During her years at Horlick, she participated in volleyball, basketball and soccer at the varsity level, went to state in all three sports and was a member of the state-championship volleyball team in 1990.
After graduating from Horlick, she pursued her basketball career at the University of Northern Iowa, but after a semester transferred to UW-Parkside on a full soccer scholarship.
She currently holds a degree in criminology and a master’s degree in education. For the past 19 years, she has been teaching special education at Horlick.
For the last 14 years, she has also been treasurer of Koos for Kids, a non-profit organization that her brother and sister-in-law started to help disabled and terminally ill children throughout southeastern Wisconsin.
Scott Terry
Terry graduated from Horlick in 1993. He played varsity football for four years, earning All-Conference and All-County honors as a middle linebacker and running back and was also a team captain.
Terry has been a faithful servant to the Racine community for decades and has given countless hours of his time and talent to the betterment of youth in the City of Racine
His professional career and community involvements spans almost 20 years of service to community in numerous capacities including entrepreneur, educator, youth mentor, coach, inventor, community advocate and community leader.
Terry is also an accomplished visual artist. His work has also been on exhibit at the Chicago Museum of Science and Industry, Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, Greer Oaks Gallery, Wisconsin Black Historical Society, Redline-Milwaukee and Aalborg Art Museum in Aalborg, Denmark.
His work has attracted private collectors from Arizona, California and Washington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.