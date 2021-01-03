 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HONORS LIST
0 comments
HONORS LIST

HONORS LIST

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Concordia University

SEWARD, Neb. — Emily Rasmussen of Mount Pleasant was one of 244 students named to Concordia University Nebraska’s honors list for the fall 2020 semester. The top 25% of undergraduate students who complete at least 12 credit hours qualify for the honors list.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News