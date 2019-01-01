Try 1 month for 99¢
Kansasville Grade School

KANSASVILLE — These Kansasville Grade School students were named to the honor roll for the first-trimester of the 2018-19 school year:

A HONOR ROLL

EIGHTH GRADE: Bowers, Noelle; Dubiak, Brianna; Hansche, Erin; Langston, Thomas; Smith, Gunner; VanSwol, Brynn, and Woodhull, Gracie.

SIXTH GRADE: Hage, Kody, and Langston, Michael.

FIFTH GRADE: Obieglo, Angelo.

B HONOR ROLL

EIGHTH GRADE: Milligan, Nathan, and Simonson, Hannah.

SEVENTH GRADE: Ishihara, Roy; Mueller, Aubrey; Obieglo, Maria; Preston, Rylee, and Spafford, Reese.

SIXTH GRADE: Aschauer, Summer; Matsen, Madalynn; Milligan, Alexander, and White, Dru.

FIFTH GRADE: Connor, Jermaine; Gogea, Jade; Madrigal, Nathan; Rommelfaenger, Lilyanna; Strasser, Kaden, and Yancey, Savanna.

