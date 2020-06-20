Honor Roll

Catholic Central High School
BURLINGTON — The following students at Catholic Central High School have received honors and high honors for the second semester of the 2019-20 school year:
High Honors: 3.50 to 4.00 or higher GPA
Seniors: Nicholas Aldrich, Isabelle Craig, Samuel Henderson, John Huffman, James Keeker, Conall Lynch, Matthew McDonald, Rhiannon Melton, Sarah Naber, Finnian O'Brien, Christina Paleka, Isabelle Phillips, Brandon Pum, Mia Sassano, Tyler Swanson, Benjamin Tweet, Bennett Wright.
Juniors: Grace Antlfinger, Morgan Dietzel, Laine Dirksmeyer, Max Frederick, Luke Gillmore, Sergi Ivars-Galiana, Payton Jacobson, Cara Krien, Madison Maile, Grace Peterson, Nayeli Rebollar, Giacomo Ricci, Samantha Seib, Ella Shaw.
Sophomores: Evander Craig, Peter DeSmidt, Jane Diaz, Bernadette Frisch, Julia Klein, Kaleigh Lynch, Summer Peterson, Morgan Ramsey, Maxwell Robson, Zoe Sassano Madeline vonRavebau, Makayla Vos, Katie Walkington, Sophia Ward, Kelsee Weis.
Freshmen: Nicholas Delimat, Mitchell Dietzel, Gavin Fowler, Stephanie Jabrial, Katherine Kammermeier, Claire Keeker, Elsie Kmecak, Kayla Loos, Tai Loughrin, Eva Lynch, Mason Maile, Ayden Muellenbach, Anastassya Murphy, Christian Pedone, Jackson Phillips, Kelly Pum, Olivia Ricci, Jennifer Rogan, Riley Sullivan, Naomi Watson, Christian Weis.
Honors: 3.00 to 3.49 GPA
Seniors: Megan Clifford, Bennett Robson, Benjamin Schultz, Emme Weis.
Juniors: Grace Antlfinger, Loden Chapman, Aidan Eberle, Rogelio Guerrero, Neal McCourt, Hannah Sobbe, Gabriel Stich.
Sophomores: Connor Daniels, Elinor Decker, Keira Hood-Miles, Alexis Kucera, Calahan Miles, Matthias Murphy, Murphy O'Brien, Mitchell Zens.
Freshmen: Abigail Deane, Henry Hein, Kaden Kayser, Evan Krien, Annamaria Luecht, Emelia Mann, Ashley Rebollar, Dylan Schlesner, Sarah Schultz, Brooke Wright.
