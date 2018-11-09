Try 1 month for 99¢

Drought School

NORWAY — These Drought School students were named to the first-quarter honor roll for the 2018-19 school year:

HONOR ROLL (4.0)

EIGHTH GRADE: Uyenbat, Hopking.

SIXTH GRADE: Stelpflung, Kassandra.

FIFTH GRADE: Bosch, Emma.

A HONOR ROLL

EIGHTH GRADE: Belmontes, Natalia; Leshok, Elena, and Powalisz, Amber.

SEVENTH GRADE: Friel, Kathryn, and Winner, Austin.

SIXTH GRADE: Bey, Mykaela; Funk, Ali; Leshok, Noah, and Sanchez, Juan.

FIFTH GRADE: Bjorge, Jenna; Kossow, Grayson; Maerzke, Conner; Schroeder, Maria; Struck, Sofia, and Woyak, James.

B HONOR ROLL

EIGHTH GRADE: Bjorge, Seth; Paskiewicz, Rebecca; Pinnow, Nash; Rice, Jaymeson, and Roberts, Emma.

SEVENTH GRADE: Kling, Troy; Lang, Myia; Langenfeld, William, and Maerzke, Richard.

FIFTH GRADE: Canfield, Ethan; Gegare, Lucas; Harris, Hunter; Johannsen, J'Lynn; Mack, Aadeon; Piper, Stone; Powalisz, Dakota; Tu, Eric, and Welker, Zachary.

