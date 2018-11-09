EDITOR’S NOTE: High school honor roll lists, and top honors from middle schools will be published in the print edition of The Journal Times. Complete middle and elementary school honor roll lists will be posted online at www.journaltimes.com/aplus.
Wisconsin Lutheran School
RACINE — These Wisconsin Lutheran School students were named to the first-quarter honor roll for the 2018-19 school year:
HIGHEST HONORS (3.8-4.0)
EIGHTH GRADE: Heathcock, Julia; Jackson, Caitlyn; Mudrak, Lucy, and Smith, Soren.
SEVENTH GRADE: Fitzpatrick, Maren; Heusterberg, Amanda; Heusterberg, Andrew; Lansangan, Chloe; Patterson, Asher; Salfer, Rachel, and Zarling, Gabrielle.
SIXTH GRADE: Brooks, Miley; Schuette, Greta; Smith, Slayton, and Weigand, Faith.
FIFTH GRADE: Curcio, Morgan; Hahm, Owen; Lopez, Isaac; Mehalic-Mayweather, D'Amirion; Noll, Lindsay; Peterson, Jack; Poling, Anika, and Schneiberg, Ryen.
FOURTH GRADE: Fitzpatrick, Connor, and Weigand, Shawn.
THIRD GRADE: Morrison, Tyler.
HIGH HONORS (3.5-3.799)
EIGHTH GRADE: Diagne, Kylah; Myrum, Hannah; Solis, Aileen, and Tucker, Haley.
SIXTH GRADE: Drury, Alice; Hahm, Connor, and Valadez, Anastasia.
FIFTH GRADE: Kumorkiewicz, Cayla; Miner, Adreanna; Simonsen, Taytym, Sittig, Mason, and Valadez, Marco.
FOURTH GRADE: Baumgart, Max; Drury, Everett; Lupercio, Elijah, and Schaubroeck, Savannah.
THIRD GRADE: Craig, Oscar; Hope, Ethan; Jarvis, Graycen; Kerner, Johanna; McNutt, Aiden; Schneiberg, Tristan, and Smith, Spencer.
HONORS (3.2-3.499)
EIGHTH GRADE: Bailey, Joshua; Brehm, Hailee, and Francis, Caleb.
SEVENTH GRADE: Durham, Jalen; Harris, Ella; Holmes, Tayven; Myrum, Abigail, and Reyes, Gabriel.
SIXTH GRADE: Holmes, Abigail; Pavlovich, Alyssa; Sovelenko, River; Tucker, Taylor, and Zondag, Temperance.
FIFTH GRADE: Craig, Mabel.
FOURTH GRADE: Burns, McKenna; Kexel, Katelynn; Tetzlaff, Trevor, and Zondag, Thomas.
THIRD GRADE: Dunn, Danye; Jacobsen, Peyton, and Peters, Alivia.
HONORABLE MENTION (3.0-3.199)
EIGHTH GRADE: Drury, Ethan, and Jackson, Jadalyn.
SEVENTH GRADE: Ransom, Sabastian.
SIXTH GRADE: Killeen, Ashley, and Reynolds, Ashlyn.
FIFTH GRADE: Jackson, Caden; Riley, Tessa, and Tetzlaff, Marisa.
FOURTH GRADE: Becker, Jack; Seay, Deryiah, and Zondag, Jeffrey.
