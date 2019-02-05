Wisconsin Lutheran School
RACINE — These Wisconsin Lutheran School students were named to the second-quarter honor roll for the 2018-19 school year:
HIGHEST HONORS (3.8-4.0)
EIGHTH GRADE: Heathcock, Julia; Jackson, Caitlyn; Mudrak, Lucy; Smith, Soren; Solis, Aileen, and Tucker, Haley.
SEVENTH GRADE: Fitzpatrick, Maren; Heusterberg, Amanda; Heusterberg, Andrew; Lansangan, Chloe; Patterson, Asher, and Salfer, Rachel.
SIXTH GRADE: Brooks, Miley; Drury, Alice; Hahm, Connor; Holmes, Abigail; Schuette, Greta; Smith, Slayton; Valadez, Anastasia, and Weigand, Faith.
FIFTH GRADE: Curcio, Morgan; Hahm, Owen; Lopez, Isaac; Mehalic-Mayweather, D'Amirion; Minar, Adreanna; Noll, Lindsay; Peterson, Jack; Poling, Anika; Schneiberg, Ryen; Simonsen, Taytym, and Sittig, Mason.
FOURTH GRADE: Fitzpatrick, Connor, and Weigand, Shawn.
THIRD GRADE: Morrison, Tyler; Schneiberg, Tristan, and Smith, Spencer.
HIGH HONORS (3.5-3.799)
EIGHTH GRADE: Bailey, Joshua; Diagne, Kylah; Francis, Caleb, and Myrum, Hannah.
SEVENTH GRADE: Durham, Jalen; Holmes, Tayven, and Zarling, Gabrielle.
SIXTH GRADE: Mudrak, Samuel; Pavlovich, Alyssa; Reynolds, Ashlyn; Sovelenko, River, and Zondag, Temperance.
FIFTH GRADE: Craig, Mabel; Kumorkiewicz, Cayla; and Valadez, Marco.
FOURTH GRADE: Baumgart, Max; Drury, Everett; Kexel, Katelynn, and Lupercio, Elijah.
THIRD GRADE: Craig, Oscar; Hope, Ethan; Kerner, Jhanna, and Peters, Alivia.
HONORS (3.2-3.499)
EIGHTH GRADE: Brehm, Hailee; Drury, Ethan, and Jackson, Jadalyn.
SEVENTH GRADE: Harris, Ella; Myrum, Abigail, and Reyes, Gabriel.
SIXTH GRADE: Becker, Randall; Holmes, Abraham, and Knepper, Milo.
FIFTH GRADE: Jackson, Caden; Riley, Tess, and Tetzlaff, Marisa.
FOURTH GRADE: Becker, Jack; Burns, McKenna; Jacobsen, Riley; Schaubroeck, Savannah, and Zondag, Thomas.
THIRD GRADE: Dunn, Danye, and McNutt, Aiden.
HONORABLE MENTION
EIGHTH GRADE: Ayala, Angel, and Thomson, Seth.
SEVENTH GRADE: Durham, Brittany, and Jacinto-Fierro, Bryce.
SIXTH GRADE: Killeen, Ashley, and Peace, Jazlynn.
FIFTH GRADE: Marquez, Riley.
FOURTH GRADE: Tetzlaff, Trevor.
THIRD GRADE: Jacobsen, Peyton, and Jarvis, Graycen.
