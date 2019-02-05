Try 1 month for 99¢

Drought School

NORWAY — These Drought School students have been named to the second-quarter honor roll for the 2018-19 school year:

4.0

EIGHTH GRADE: Belmontes, Natalia.

SIXTH GRADE: Stelpflug, Kassandra.

FIFTH GRADE: Bosch, Emma.

A HONOR ROLL

EIGHTH GRADE: Leshok, Elena; Powalisz, Amber, and Uyenbat, Hopking.

SEVENTH GRADE: Friel, Kathryn; Langenfeld, William; Maerzke, Ricky, and Winner, Austin.

SIXTH GRADE: Bey, Mykaela; Funk, Ali; Leshok, Noah, and Sanchez, Juan.

FIFTH GRADE: Bjorge, Jenna; Kossow, Grayson; Mack, Aadeon; Maerzke, Conner; Tu, Eric, and Woyak, James.

B HONOR ROLL

EIGHTH GRADE: Rice, Jaymeson, and Roberts, Emma.

SEVENTH GRADE: Troy, Kling, and Lang, Myia.

SIXTH GRADE: Swenson, Chloe.

FIFTH GRADE: Powalisz, Dakota; Schroeder, Maria; Struck, Sofia, and Welker, Zachary.

