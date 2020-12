HONOR ROLL: Evergreen Academy

EverGreen Academy

RACINE — EverGreen Academy announced students named to the Academic Honors and On a Roll lists for the first trimester.

Academic Honors were given to students who earned a 3.4-4.0 grade point average and also had a RIT score that was at grade level according to their results on the Fall MAP assessment in math, reading and language arts. Academic Honors students received a certificate, Eagle pin and for those first-time recipients their letter “E.”

On a Roll status was given to students who showed they improved overall in their three MAP assessments from their baseline score given in September to the test given in November.

EverGreen Academy challenged each student to improve by at least one point on each test. Academic Honors and On a Roll expectations are different than what was done in the past years. As an elementary school on average the students improved 15.3 points per person and at the middle school students improved 11 points per student.

Academic Honors

GRADES 6-8: Fiona Brower, Lukas Kivenas, Andrew Beeernink, Donivin Sullivan, Gauge Reff, Brooke Ramig, Sophia Reeser, Jocelyn Small, Cheyanne Travis, Anton Anderson, Rachel Schimian, Alana Gomez, Zoe Miller.