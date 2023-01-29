HONOR ROLL: CATHOLIC CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL

Catholic Central High School
BURLINGTON — These Catholic Central High School students were named to the first semester honor roll of the 2022-23 school year:
HIGH HONORS (3.50 AND ABOVE)
SENIORS: Debell, Cate; Delimat, Nicholas; Dietzel, Mitchell; Fowler, Gavin; Guillaume Ninon; Jabrial, Stephanie; Kayser, Kaden; Kmecak, Elsie; Krien, Evan; Loos, Kayla; Luecht, Annamaria; Lynch, Eva; Maile, Mason; Muellenbach Ayden; Murphy Anastassya; Pedone, Christian; Pum, Kelly; Ricci, Olivia; Rogan, Jennifer; Sullivan, Riley; Weis, Christian.
JUNIORS: Bahns, Freya; Fait, Ava; Garratt, Jayden; Groell, Drew; Hein, Rosalie; Howell, Alan; Kerkhoff, Paige; Morrow, Victor; Nachowicz, Benjamin; Ramsey, Myah; Rebollar, Jr., Sebastian; Reesman, Josephine; Simia, Joshua; Stelzer, Zoe; Vogt, Alex.
SOPHOMORES: Bond, Emma; Brauer, Molly; Bronson, Sofia; Dempsey, Noirin; Diaz, Nicole; Doolittle, Olivia; Estrada, Jimena; Flores, Mireya; Grieve, Shelby; Guerrero, Johanna; Henderson, Clara; Hupy, Shea; Laplander, Joyline; Leiting, William; Letsch, Charles; Loos, Tenley; Lowetz, Sophia; Lowetz, Abigail; Milroy, Aiden *; Pedone, Gianluca; Wilson, Marlowe.
FRESHMEN: Compean, Stephanie; Cummings, Liam; Fain, Jacob; Flores, Israel; Healey, Hannah; Jaimes, Alexander; Lynch, Madeline; Moreno, Ronaldo; Nachowicz, Joseph; Nickolai, Lillian; Trejo, Joselyn; Yopp, Clare.
HONORS (3.0-3.49)
SENIORS: Hein, Henry; Keeker, Lily Claire; Laplander, John; Loughrin, Tai; Rebollar, Ashley; von Rabenau, Daniel.
JUNIORS: Bellante, Joseph; Biondi, Anthony; Doolittle, Elijah; Fain, Brandon; Kaleber, William; Kelly, Emily; Kottke-Christensen, Tyler; Kucera, Isabelle; Minnich, Paul; Moreno, Fernanda; Schultz, Matthew; Schwenn, Addison; Zens, Mason.
SOPHOMORES: Czarny, Robert; Morales, Steffany; Soto, Rubi.
FRESHMEN: Dela Cruz, Angelina; Flores, Marcus; Groell, Audrey; Hernandez, Brandon; Procter, Elinor; Rebollar, Allan; Robson, Nathaniel; Rocha, Samantha.