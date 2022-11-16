Homelessness: 'It's a huge problem' | Here's what Racine Unified is doing about it

RACINE — Kaylee Cutler remembers a colleague sharing the story of a high school student given an assignment to describe her super power. The student said invisibility. She was experiencing homelessness and often felt unseen.

“She goes, ‘Nobody hears me, nobody sees me, nobody pays attention to me,’” recalled Cutler, Racine Unified families in transition coordinator.

Cutler’s colleague “made a strong point of, ‘Let’s not let this be so matter of fact and so OK,’” Cutler said. “Let’s stop the invisibility and bring awareness.”

That is the goal of a statewide campaign to address homelessness. More than 3,000 individuals experience homelessness in Wisconsin on any given day, according to a 2021 estimate by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

More than 800 RUSD students experienced homelessness during the last school year, and that number could be surpassed in 2022-23.

Gov. Tony Evers proclaimed November 2022 as Homelessness Awareness Month.

“Every person deserves to have their basic needs met, and ensuring that every Wisconsinite has a safe and stable home is key to ensuring the health and well-being of our communities,” the proclamation reads in part.

RUSD figures

Cutler uses the terms “families in transition” or “students in transition” instead of “homeless families” or “homeless students.” Those word choices to decrease the stigma associated with homelessness and because most families who qualify homeless don’t consider themselves homeless.

The governor’s proclamation notes that homelessness “is a complex, systemic issue.” Cutler said the vast majority of people she deals with “are hard-working families that run into tough times” like a job layoff, medical emergency or sudden rent hike they cannot afford.

Students are considered homeless if they “lack a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence,” according to a 2015 federal act that school districts follow.

That lack of residence takes many forms. RUSD so far this year reports that about 560 students in transition, less than halfway through the 2022-23 school year. In 2021-22, that number was 855 students, according to the district.

A display at the RUSD Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., serves as a visual reminder of the data. There are ribbons on several trees signifying types of homelessness. A similar display stands in the Wisconsin State Capitol.

The vast majority of RUSD’s students in transition last year lived in shared housing. In the display:

617 purple ribbons stand for shared housing, such as a family living with an extended family member because they cannot afford shelter on their own.

There are 101 orange ribbons, which means students live in hotels/motels because they have no other choice.

There are 84 yellow ribbons that denote unaccompanied homeless youth, which could mean a kid without a parent or guardian who is couch surfing at friends’ homes.

There are 49 blue ribbons, signifying students who live in an area shelter like

.

There are four pink ribbons for unsheltered students who live in a car or outdoors.

That means 5.3% of RUSD’s 16,254 students last year were in transition at some point, but Cutler said those numbers are “absolutely” an undercount.

“The stigma of it, and people being embarrassed because something happened, definitely decreases my numbers,” Cutler said.

Community effort

Cutler focuses on enrolling students in transition, getting kids to and from school, ensuring they have enough to eat, and are on track to graduate. She provides a variety of items and services for students “so they can fully participate in their education,” Cutler said.

The RUSD enrollment and transportation office often refers families and students to her. Cutler is also in frequent communication with school social workers, secretaries and administrators.

Cutler often has staff ask families’ permission to refer the family to her.

“I don’t want to cold call them and be like, ‘Hey, I heard you’re experiencing homelessness,’” Cutler said. “That can break the trust between the school and the family, and I want to make sure that we can help maintain those relationships.”

Other keys to maintaining good relationships are kindness, empathy and being non-judgmental. Cutler recently had a conversation with a mother who felt defeated that she couldn’t do more for her kids, but she assured the mother she was not alone.

“This is a very common thing in Racine and all over Wisconsin, all over the United States,” Cutler told the mother. “This has nothing to do with your parenting abilities.”

Cutler also works closely with community agencies like HALO, the Salvation Army, Women’s Resource Center and Racine County’s “Here to Help“ line, which can be reached at 262-638-6400. Through Here to Help, families and individuals can receive payments to pay for things like rent, transportation or medical bills, allowing them to maintain or achieve stability.

Challenges

Cutler works in education but said the main challenge to address homelessness is affordable housing.

Michael Basford, director of the Wisconsin Interagency Council on Homelessness, agreed that affordable housing is the biggest challenge to reducing homelessness. He wrote in an email that an additional challenge is putting more resources toward services like mental health care as well as physical health care, substance use disorder treatment and life skills training that can “help maintain housing and break the cycles of recurring homelessness.”

“One person experiencing homelessness is too many,” Basford said.

Basford wrote that “Evers and the administration believe that housing is a human right and that we can end homelessness as we know it in Wisconsin.”

The administration released a statewide plan earlier this year to address homelessness, which includes proposals to address its causes, racial disparities and housing outcomes.

“As we bounce back from the pandemic,” Evers wrote in the plan, “we cannot be satisfied by merely returning the homelessness situation in our great state to one of reacting to a continued crisis — we must take meaningful steps to address housing insecurity across our state to fully recover from this pandemic and to rebound better than we were before it hit.”

Increasing awareness

Cutler said Homelessness Awareness Month is important because it can lead to better solutions and decrease the stigma of people in transition.

“If we don’t talk about it and bring it up, things aren’t going to change,” Cutler said. “If you don’t talk about it, it doesn’t exist. If it’s put on the backburner, nobody thinks about it. But it’s a huge problem.”

Cutler thinks community awareness of the problem is increasing because of more apartments being sold and people being forced to move when rent increases. However, most people are probably not aware of the extent to which homelessness is a challenge because it is not as obvious in Racine as in other cities where groups of people are seen daily living under bridges or on sidewalks.

“I don’t think people realize how bad it is,” Cutler said. “It’s not a plain sight thing here in Racine.”

Similarly, Cutler said it will not necessarily be obvious that a child is in transition.

“Just because somebody looks OK on the outside doesn’t mean that they don’t have struggles on the inside,” Cutler said. “Experiencing homelessness is a trauma … Even if they are in school every day on time doing fine, being quiet, keeping their head down and everything, they are still struggling at home, and we need to support them fully.”

Cutler said the best part of her job is assisting families and students so that they have a better chance of not experiencing homelessness going forward. She appreciates “being able to be that person to help relieve the family of some of the stress and being able to help take care of things and get these kids into school with the hope that we can break the cycle of homelessness.”

Homelessness Awareness Month is a new state proclamation this year. Cutler hopes it grows so fewer people feel invisible.