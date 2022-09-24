Homegrown and healthy: Racine high school students growing vegetables with hydroponic farming

RACINE — They didn’t know much about the topic but jumped at the chance to grow vegetables inside Horlick High School.

In March, Horlick staff members Kelly Goggins and Ana Moreno were asked if they were interested in having hydroponic growers at the school.

“Absolutely,” replied Goggins, Horlick business and culinary arts academy principal.

Goggins figured it was a “great opportunity” to provide a hands-on activity for students, who could also learn about nutrition, food science and culinary arts.

Using federal grant money, the school purchased four hydroponic growers. First, Goggins and Moreno, Horlick business and culinary arts academy counselor, spent a couple “very stressful” months learning how the growers worked, said Goggins. Culinary pathway students began working with the growers near the end of the 2021-22 school year and even sold homegrown salads on Fridays.

Hydroponic means growing plants using liquid nutrients instead of soil. Seeds receive 24 hours of light and water every day, and the growers can produce 28 pounds of produce in 28 days. The hydroponic growing systems require constant maintenance to make sure water levels are correct, seeds are planted properly and equipment has not moved.

Students planted and grew a variety of vegetables, which could be eaten on their own or serve as versatile ingredients for dishes like breakfast burritos.

Horlick staffers wanted to plant as many different seeds as possible so students could stretch themselves.

“Giving kids the opportunity to experience different ingredients and what you can do with different ingredients just widens their horizons,” Moreno said.

Goggins said students were unfamiliar with some of the produce and initially reluctant to try it, but that changed once they tasted items like hummus (primarily made from chickpeas) and basil pesto.

“They didn’t want to eat it at first; then they devoured it,” Goggins said.

Once students understood they had an active role in growing the plants, they became engaged and had friendly competitions about who could produce the best vegetable.

“When kids feel like they’re growing something,” Moreno said, “when they feel like they’re needed here at school, like, ‘This is my section of plants. I can make sure that those grow,’ there’s that extra level of buy-in.”

Staffers said the most rewarding part was seeing students’ excitement for growing and cooking. Moreno loved the proud looks on students’ faces when they made a tasty item that someone else enjoyed.

Moreno and Goggins said working with hydroponic growers ideally helps students have ownership over their work and enjoy healthy food, which can be beneficial for the rest of their lives.

Hydroponic vegetables could play a small role in providing access to healthy food, especially in urban areas like Racine. More than 70% of Horlick’s students are considered economically disadvantaged.

“Living in a food desert here, it’s not super easy for people to get to some place that will offer healthy food,” Moreno said. “These are lifelong skills … We’re trying to teach that importance of not only eating healthy, but that healthy food can taste delicious.”

Details still need to be determined, but Goggins and Moreno said they plan to make some of the school produce available to local residents in the near future. “Why not give back to the community if we can?” Moreno said.

The 2022-23 school year started a few weeks ago, and students began working with hydroponic growers this month. The four growers will likely be on staggered 28-day cycles so that fresh greens are available every week.

Staffers will assist in the first few growing sessions, but Moreno said students should be able to “get into a groove” by the end of the school year and lead the hydroponic process.

Hydroponic growing is a new aspect of school curriculum, but there are plans for it to become more integrated. Moreno said hydroponic growing is intended to be the foundation of a capstone project for seniors in the business and culinary arts academy, since it can involve all four pathways: culinary, business, marketing and accounting. For example, culinary students grow the plants, business students could distribute some of the products, marketing students could raise awareness about the food options and accounting students could track sales.

After jumping into a new topic, staff and students have grown together over the past six months.

“We’re living and learning,” Goggins said.