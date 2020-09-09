Hispanic Heritage Month to be celebrated at UW-Parkside

The Raices (Roots) Project is a collection of historical archives that is being launched as part of UW-Parkside’s Hispanic heritage celebrations and is also part of a much larger effort from universities across the state of Wisconsin to collect historical anecdotes, stories and historical photos that capture the Hispanic narrative. The launching of this historical project contributes to the efforts of other collectives and collaborates with historical societies to create digital records that can best highlight and recollect the stories of various Hispanic groups in all of Wisconsin. Entries are being accepted via an electronic survey in both English and Spanish.

Through these virtual events and projects, UW-Parkside strives to continue to build community amongst all its students and build spaces that celebrate diversity and inclusion. These efforts go hand in hand with the universities mission of becoming a Hispanic serving institution. The percentage of Hispanic/Latinx students at UW Parkside is over 17%.