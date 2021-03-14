 Skip to main content
High school students can enter art contest
JANESVILLE — The 2021 Artistic Discovery Contest is now open to high school students in Wisconsin’s First Congressional District. The winner of the contest will have their art displayed in the halls of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., for one year. Submissions are due April 19, 2021.

“The Artistic Discovery Contest provides local students an opportunity to showcase their talents on the national stage," said Congressman Bryan Steil. "Each year, I continue to be impressed by our young artists’ creativity, skill and passion for art. I encourage all high schoolers across southeast Wisconsin to apply. Good luck and I look forward to seeing your submissions.”

Students interested in submitting artwork can do so by taking a photo of their work and emailing the photo, an email from their art teacher supporting the submission, and the official Artistic Discovery Contest form to Steil.ArtisticDiscovery@mail.house.gov by April 19.

The exhibit in Washington will include the winning artwork from all participating districts from around the country. The winning artwork is also featured on House.gov's Congressional Art Competition page.

Last year’s winner was Geneva Hebron of Franksville. Her artwork is currently displayed in the U.S. Capitol.

For details on how to enter, go to house.gov/educators-and-students/congressional-art-competition.

For more information, call the Janesville Constituent Services Center at 608-752-4050.

