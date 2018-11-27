Try 3 months for $3
Belle City Brassworks' 'A Brass Spectacular' (copy)

RACINE — Musicians from Case, Horlick and Park High schools had the opportunity to perform with the Belle City Brassworks as part of BrassNova.

BrassNova is an honors brass ensemble for musicians in 21 high schools across southeastern Wisconsin. The members are nominated by the band teachers.

As part of the concert, the students also had the chance to perform with Al Chez, former trumpet player with the David Letterman Late Show Band.

