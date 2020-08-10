High school applicants sought for Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reminds interested high school seniors to apply now for the new Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. Applications will be accepted through Aug. 21. Self-nominations include a completed one-page application, resume, 300-word essay, one-minute video and letter of recommendation.

In its first year, the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council will have 15 members. Students will serve a one-year term and receive a certificate at the completion of their year.

The four goals of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council are:

Highlight the agricultural-related career opportunities available in state government

Share the state tools available to support Wisconsin farmers

Provide insight on how to effectively engage in state agricultural policy development

Increase networking opportunities for participants across the agricultural industry

The council will meet each month beginning in September. These virtual sessions will be approximately 90 minutes long and feature presentations by DATCP staff on a variety of topics. Each session will include opportunities for interaction, and members will have opportunities to rotate through leadership positions within the group.

The application and more information is available online at AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov.

