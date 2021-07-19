Herrera receives scholarship

RACINE — Madeline Herrera was awarded a college merit scholarship from the Vittoria Colonna Lodge, an organization of women who gather to celebrate their Italian heritage at Roma Lodge.

The recipient of this scholarship must be the child or grandchild of a member. The scholarship is for $750 a year for four years.

Herrera, a graduate of The Prairie School, plans to attend Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., to pursue a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

In her application, she stated that she chose nursing because it is a rigorous, multi-dimensional and rewarding career.

Herrera also received the Lynne Ciaramita scholarship for $1,000. This scholarship was awarded by the Ciaramita family in memory of Lynne, who was a past president of the Vittoria Colonna Lodge.

