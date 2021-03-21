Herb Kohl Foundation announces award recipients

MILWAUKEE — The selection committee for the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Student Scholarship, Teacher Fellowship and Principal Leadership program has announced recipients of the 317 Herb Kohl Foundation awards for Wisconsin students, teachers and principals. Awards in the amount of $6,000 are being made to 101 teachers, 16 principals and their schools, and $10,000 scholarships will be given to 200 graduating high school students. Racine County recipients are:
2021 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Student Excellence Scholars:
- Luke Gillmore, Salem, Catholic Central High School, Burlington; Sophia Schoenfeld, Waterford, Waterford High School, Waterford.
2021 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Student Initiative Scholars:
- Sydney Hoover, Racine, Racine Lutheran High School; Collin Johnson, Racine, Case High School; Barter Perez Valdez, Racine, St. Catherine’s High School
2021 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Teacher Fellows:
- Suzanne Dunbar, Wind Lake, Burlington Area School District library media specialist, Burlington; Troy Everson, Burlington, Burlington High School; Lauren Scanlan, Wind Lake, Muskego Lakes Middle School, Muskego.
Excellence Scholarship recipients have demonstrated excellence in the academic arena and high motivation to achieve, have displayed a broad range of activity and leadership outside the academic setting, and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond.
Fellowship recipients are educators who have been chosen for their superior ability to inspire a love of learning in their students, their ability to motivate others, and their leadership and service within and outside the classroom.
Award recipients are selected by a statewide committee composed of civic leaders, representatives of education-related associations and the program’s co-sponsors.
“We are thrilled that during such a tumultuous time in education, Wisconsin’s students, teachers, principals and schools are recognized for their devotion to education and learning,” said Chris Cody, WCRIS board president.
The Kohl Foundation Scholarship and Fellowship program was established by Herb Kohl, philanthropist and businessman, in 1990. Since then the foundation has awarded nearly $25 million to Wisconsin educators, principals, students and schools.
“Education is the key to the future of Wisconsin and our nation,” Kohl said. “I am very proud of the accomplishments of these students, teachers, and principals and look forward to the great contributions they will make in the future.”