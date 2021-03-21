Herb Kohl Foundation announces award recipients

Fellowship recipients are educators who have been chosen for their superior ability to inspire a love of learning in their students, their ability to motivate others, and their leadership and service within and outside the classroom.

Award recipients are selected by a statewide committee composed of civic leaders, representatives of education-related associations and the program’s co-sponsors.

“We are thrilled that during such a tumultuous time in education, Wisconsin’s students, teachers, principals and schools are recognized for their devotion to education and learning,” said Chris Cody, WCRIS board president.

The Kohl Foundation Scholarship and Fellowship program was established by Herb Kohl, philanthropist and businessman, in 1990. Since then the foundation has awarded nearly $25 million to Wisconsin educators, principals, students and schools.

“Education is the key to the future of Wisconsin and our nation,” Kohl said. “I am very proud of the accomplishments of these students, teachers, and principals and look forward to the great contributions they will make in the future.”

