Helping your middle school student succeed

Q: I am the parent of a middle school student. Even though my child is more independent, I’m wondering what I can do as a parent to ensure that my child does well in school.

A: Parents play a very important role in their child’s education. Even as a child reaches middle school and high school, parents continue to play a critical role in supporting their child. After all, it is important to remember that educational success is really a family goal with both the child and parent working together to achieve the child’s educational hopes and dreams.

Here are some ideas on how parents can support their middle school and/or high school student especially around homework.

Parents can positively encourage their child’s study and homework habits — Parents can be supportive by respecting their child’s homework time, creating a quiet space to study, and ensuring that homework is being completed and turned in on-time.

Parents can regularly check their child’s homework and attendance — Many school districts use websites like Infinite Campus, Skyward and Power Schools that have a parent portal, in which parents can view this information to monitor their child’s grades, homework assignments and absences. A username and password are required and can be obtained by contacting the local school district.

Parent/teacher communication — Parents can continue to communicate with their child’s teachers in middle school and high school. Most schools still hold parent/teacher conferences, but parents do not need to wait until conferences to voice a concern or to communicate with teachers.

Family communication is also very important as a child enters middle school and high school. Parents who show interest in their child’s education send the message that education is important. Families can improve communication in simple ways:

Setting aside specific times of the day to talk — Try to create a consistent time each day and minimize distractions (like technology use). This could be during dinner, before bedtime, or during the drive to and from school or other activities. Ask about your child’s day and other aspects of life outside of school.

Use “I — messages” — Express your thoughts starting with the word “I” such as “I feel that…” or “I like it when…” Try to avoid messages that blame and usually start with “you” like “you really don’t listen” or “you make me…”

Finally, parents can show confidence in their child by talking about and planning for the future. This could include asking about the child’s hopes and dreams and starting to make a plan to accomplish these goals. If your child hopes to attend college, consider opening a college savings account. Research shows that children with money set aside for higher education know that someone believes in them. As a result, these children work harder and do better in school. Children with college savings of $1 to $499 are three times more likely to attend college; four times more likely to graduate from college; and do better in high school.

Never underestimate the power of showing that you, as a parent, believe in your child. Even as our children grow up, they still need our guidance and support.

Looking for more information?

Extension partners with local organizations to conduct workshops for parents and early care and education professionals. For more information, please visit https://racine.extension.wisc.edu or call 262-767-2929 or email uwextension@racinecounty.com