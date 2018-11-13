RACINE — The Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension-All Saints Hospital plan to offer the Mary E. Hamilton Memorial Scholarship to a 2019 graduate of a Racine County high school who has maintained a B grade point average or better, is or will be enrolled in an accredited college or university in a health related field and is not an immediate family member of an officer of All Saints Healthcare.
This scholarship is in honor of Mary E. Hamilton, who, in 1957, was the founder and first president of the St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary, now called the Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension-All Saints Hospital.
Applicants for this $6,000 scholarship ($1,500 per year for four years) must have their application on file with the VIP Scholarship Committee by Monday, Jan. 7, (or postmarked Jan. 7) to be considered.
Application forms can be obtained from high school guidance counselors, by calling the volunteer office at 262-687-8070 or email carole.albertini@ascension.org. Applications are available in the volunteer office from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
