HAVING FUN WITH SCIENCE

Science is fun when learning about the scientific method and tools scientists use. Here are some fourth-graders at EverGreen Academy enjoying experimenting with those tools.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Science is fun when learning about the scientific method and tools scientists use. Here are some fourth-graders at EverGreen Academy enjoying experimenting with those tools.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.