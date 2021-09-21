 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hansen named National Merit semifinalist
0 Comments

Hansen named National Merit semifinalist

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine Lutheran High School senior John Hansen has been named as a semifinalist in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Hansen has been identified by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation as a student who shows exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies, according to a news release issued by the organization.

“John epitomizes the ideal RLHS high-achieving student,” said Dave Burgess, executive director-principal. “He is a well-rounded person who contributes to his school, his church, and the Racine County community. We are very proud of John’s accomplishments and his recognition as a National Merit semifinalist.”

There are about 16,000 semifinalists across the country being considered for the 67th annual scholarship program, which will award nearly $30 million to 7,500 high school seniors in the spring. About 95% of the semifinalists are expected to reach the finalist category; half of those students will win a scholarship and the title of merit scholar.

Finalist names will be announced in February followed by the winner names being released April through July.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Fall tarantula migration underway in southeast Colorado

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gateway student named to state technical college board
A+

Gateway student named to state technical college board

  • Updated

Gateway Technical College student Megan Bahr has been appointed to a two-year term as the student member of the Wisconsin Technical College System Board, the governing body which oversees such decisions as system-wide tuition setting, program approval, facilities approval and state finance.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News