Hansen named National Merit semifinalist

RACINE — Racine Lutheran High School senior John Hansen has been named as a semifinalist in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Hansen has been identified by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation as a student who shows exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies, according to a news release issued by the organization.

“John epitomizes the ideal RLHS high-achieving student,” said Dave Burgess, executive director-principal. “He is a well-rounded person who contributes to his school, his church, and the Racine County community. We are very proud of John’s accomplishments and his recognition as a National Merit semifinalist.”

There are about 16,000 semifinalists across the country being considered for the 67th annual scholarship program, which will award nearly $30 million to 7,500 high school seniors in the spring. About 95% of the semifinalists are expected to reach the finalist category; half of those students will win a scholarship and the title of merit scholar.

Finalist names will be announced in February followed by the winner names being released April through July.

