Hansen named a commended student

RACINE — Grace Hansen, a senior at Racine Lutheran High School, has been named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
“Those being name Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” commented a spokesperson for the NMSC. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their school play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”