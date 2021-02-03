Hansen is Spelling Bee champion

YORKVILLE — Your final word is franchise, spell franchise, f-r-a-n-c-h-i-s-e, “franchise.” This was the last few phrases of the annual Yorkville School spelling bee held Jan. 28.

Eighth-grader Henry Hansen ended up spelling 14 words correctly to be named the school champion. Yorkville students continued the tradition of participating in the school spelling bee. Students in grades four through eight hold classroom competitions with the final four contestants plus one alternate per grade moving on to the school bee. Yorkville participates in the Scripps National Spelling Bee program. Students have the opportunity to master their school, regional and state bee before being selected to participate in the national bee this May in Washington, D.C.

The spelling bee format took the necessary pandemic precautions in order to allow students to participate in person. The judges moved from student to student instead of the traditional speller moving up to a shared microphone to spell their word. Yorkville School still has a limited visitor policy so the school streamed the event to allow suspenseful parents to watch.

“We had to do some things differently this year, but it was nice to give students the opportunity to participate and celebrate academic excellence,” said district superintendent Jeff Peterson who coordinated the school bee.