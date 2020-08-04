Hansen awarded funding for government research

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS — The Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership announced earlier this month that it will provide $20,381 in funding for Dr. Michael A. Hansen’s research project, “Opening the Door to Backroom Politics: Local Government Digital Transparency and Privacy in Wisconsin.”

Hansen is currently teaching in the Politics, Philosophy and Law Department in the College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies (CSSPS) at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

The proposed research seeks to understand variance in government transparency, public policy information access and data privacy on local level government websites in Wisconsin. In particular, the project’s goal is to better understand why some local governments have a lack of democratic transparency, as well as to better understand the factors that are most closely associated with greater digital policy information promotion on policies that impact citizens’ daily lives. The project will involve a deep-dive into local level government websites in the state of Wisconsin: all 72 county, 190 city, 407 village, 1,255 town, and 440 school district websites. In addition, the project will conduct surveys with local level officials in leadership positions in order to better understand how officials view their role in ensuring citizen privacy while promoting effective government.