Hancock promoted to senior leadership position

KENOSHA — Michele Hancock, Ed.D., has been promoted to vice president of college culture for inclusion at Carthage College, a new senior leadership position that continues a campus-wide commitment to an equitable learning and work environment.

Alongside her teaching duties as an education professor, Hancock has spearheaded some of the college’s primary equity and inclusion initiatives. Besides serving as the college’s director of diversity for two years, she developed training programs for faculty, staff and first-year students.

“There is no aspect of Carthage’s work in diversity, equity, and inclusion that has not benefited from Dr. Hancock’s expertise, and no one is better prepared to meet Carthage’s current needs and advance the institution,” said Carthage president John Swallow.

As a member of the executive staff, Hancock work with the president and other top leaders to ensure that students from all backgrounds succeed. She will lead the Office of Equity and Inclusion for Culture Change, now an independent unit in the Carthage organizational structure.