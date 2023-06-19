RACINE — The Racine Unified School District board during a business meeting Monday will consider approving a guaranteed maximum price of $10.32 million for construction of Hammes Field at Case High School.

The board also will consider approving a $1 million donation for that work from Jon Hammes, whose father the field is named after.

“We are extremely grateful” for the donation, Peter Reynolds, RUSD chief operations officer, said during the board’s June 5 work session. “This is an exciting opportunity.”

Work at Hammes Field is expected to be done in September.

Referendum money will fund $9.32 million of that work, and Jon Hammes’ donation will cover the rest RUSD intends to bring the field up to Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association standards, allowing it to be a regional competition site.

School closures, boundaries

The School Board will consider approving the closure of Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary, 1722 W. Sixth St., at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

Jefferson Lighthouse students will attend the renovated Starbuck IB K-8 School starting in fall 2024.

The board will consider approving the closure of West Ridge Elementary, 1347 S. Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant, at the end of the 2024-25 school year.

West Ridge students will have a few options for schools to attend.

Students can either go to the renovated Starbuck school starting in fall 2024 or to their new boundary schools starting in fall 2025.

“There’s really no bad option for our families and their students, because they will have fully realized, excellent educational spaces that we have invested in and renovated or built new,” Reynolds said during the June 5 work session.

Board member Ally Docksey said during the work session that “by the time these schools close, we better have a plan for the buildings, because I don’t want to be in another situation where you’re coming back to us for millions of dollars to make Jefferson Lighthouse mothball-able until we decide what to do with it.”

“Absolutely,” Reynolds said.

“Otherwise this sounds like a good plan for transition for these schools,” Docksey said.

The board also will consider approving school boundary changes caused by West Ridge’s closure.

Proposed changes will involve West Ridge’s boundaries becoming part of one of three schools’ boundaries starting in fall 2025: the renovated Schulte K-8 School, Knapp Elementary or Mitchell K-8 School. During the work session, Board member Scott Coey asked a question regarding the boundary changes.

“We’re a segregated community,” Coey said. “Do these new boundaries do their due diligence to ensure we do not continue to further segregate, and if so, are they deliberate in reintegrating?”

“We have been doing our due diligence to ensure that we’re not further segregating our schools,” Reynolds said.

Teen outreach program

The School Board will consider approving two contracts totaling $319,594 to offer after-school services during the 2023-24 school year as part of RUSD’s teen outreach program.

The board will discuss a contract worth $162,588 with FOCUS on Community, a nonprofit, and a contract worth $157,006 with the City of Racine Park, Recreation and Cultural Services.

Both contracts would be funded by federal COVID-19 pandemic relief aid.

The teen outreach program would be run at four RUSD schools and four community sites. Each location would serve between 25 and 40 students, according to a district presentation.

Other business

The board will consider awarding a Schulte K-8 School construction manager contract worth $2.38 million to VJS Construction.

The board will consider buying 2,700 Chromebooks at a cost of just under $1 million.

Federal COVID-19 pandemic relief aid will pay for 2,500 Chromebooks at a cost of $890,775. Library common school funds will pay for 200 Chromebooks that have additional accessories at a cost of $107,798.60.

The board will meet 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Mygatts Room of the RUSD Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St.

Field Day at Dr. Jones Elementary marks start of summer, closure of school Hooping Moving around Digging a hole The staff Helping hand Hugs Throw it there Slowly Race 'Why would I get hot, I'm a fire type!' Gotta catch 'em all Throwing it A three legged race during Dr. Jones elementary's last day of school