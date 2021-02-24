Hahn elected to serve on WASB board

BURLINGTON — Rosanne Hahn of the Burlington Area School Board was elected second vice president of the Board of Directors of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards Jan. 20.

In this role, Hahn will serve as part of an executive committee that meets with districts across the state. The committee meets with legislators in Washington, D.C., to bring attention to education issues in Wisconsin. The commitment leads to serving as first vice president, president beginning in 2023 then as immediate past president.

Hahn’s interest in education stems from her lifelong commitment to children. Hahn taught in the Burlington Area School District for 34 years. When she retired, she still wanted to serve children. In addition to tutoring students and teaching piano lessons, she decided to run for the school board.

She has served on the Burlington Area School District School Board since 2008, an elected and volunteer position, serving as Board chair since 2018. In this role, she has enjoyed her interaction with students — from attending elementary music programs to presenting diplomas to Burlington High School graduates.

“Children are a valuable resource and our greatest asset,” Hahn said. “When people say ‘every child, every day’ I believe that.”