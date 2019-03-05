Try 3 months for $3
Andis 4-H

Matt Calvert, director of the University of Wisconsin-Extension Institute of Positive Youth Development, Linda Funk, President of the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Board of Directors and MacKenzie Korent, a St. Croix County 4-H and WLC Representative hold a $10,000 check from Andis.

MADISON — The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation announced that the Sturtevant-based Andis Foundation was honored once again as a major partner and contributor at the 2018 Wisconsin 4-H Hall of Fame Ceremony and Gala.

“Andis Foundation is pleased to support Wisconsin 4-H Foundation’s livestock judging activities for youth aged 5-19," said Andis Co-President Laura Andis Bishop. "These activities create an excellent environment to learn critical animal care skills, develop key character and life skills and foster engagement in the community as well as the industry."

“We are truly grateful for the support of generous partners, like Andis Foundation,” said Brenda Scheider, executive director for the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation. “Andis Foundation helps 4-H create cutting-edge, relevant programs for young people to learn real-world skills that will prepare them for the challenges of today and tomorrow, moving communities, the state, our country and the world forward in ways no other youth organization can. We value the partnership from year to year.”

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments