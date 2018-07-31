MADISON — Cedar Crest Ice Cream in Cedarburg and the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation have teamed up to present the “Cedar Crest Ice Cream 4-H Flavor Contest” for Wisconsin 4-H clubs. More than 1,600 clubs are eligible to create and submit a flavor ‘recipe’ with the top clubs named as finalists, and the top flavor produced for summer 2019.
The winning flavors are set to be introduced during June Dairy Month and are available throughout the summer at ice cream parlors that serve Cedar Crest Ice Cream. A panel of ice cream experts chosen by Cedar Crest judges the entries.
The company manufacturers more than 80 flavors of ice cream, along with frozen custard, gelato and sherbet at its Manitowoc plant, and distributes products in five states. Many of the flavors now produced by Cedar Crest, including Shipwreck, are a result of the contest.
More information and the entry form are available at cedarcresticecream.com. Entries are due by Monday, Oct. 1. The winner will be announced in December 2018.
