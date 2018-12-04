RACINE — A "Quick Start" pre-enrollment event is scheduled to be held Tuesday, Dec. 11, at Gateway Technical College's Racine campus.
The event is set to be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Student Services Center in the Racine Building, 901 Lake Ave.
Students who submit an application for admission will have the standard $30 application fee waived.
Those who attend the event:
- Can learn more about Gateway’s career-training programs.
- Should bring high school transcripts, Accuplacer or ACT scores (or test at the session). Those who do can be admitted to Gateway Technical College at the event.
- Can take the Accuplacer assessment. Students who wish to take this test must be available by 3 p.m.
- Can learn about the resources available to students through the Gateway Student Support Services.
- Get assistance in applying for financial aid.
Go to gtc.edu/quickstart for a list of needed documents or for more information.
