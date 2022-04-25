Greenhouse plant sale at Burlington High School May 5

BURLINGTON — The Burlington High School FFA greenhouse plant sale will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5. The greenhouse is located near the back parking lot of the school, 400 McCanna Parkway.

Students in the "Introduction to Agriculture" class have prepared a variety of items this year. Customers will find annual plants, herbs, vegetables, hanging baskets, decorate planters and individual plants with prices ranging from $3 to $65.

The students look forward to presenting some unique varieties including Ketchup 'N' Fries Tomato Plant, Mocha Pink Begonias, Patriot Evening Glow Geraniums, Hippy Chick Petunias, Pink Tradescantia, Fuchsias and Blackberry Jam Petunias.

The organization will accept cash or checks. Funds raised will purchase future greenhouse supplies and support FFA conference costs.

