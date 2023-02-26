UNION GROVE — Union Grove High School's spring musical "Grease" to be staged March 10-18 is sold out.

Here is Rydell High's senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding Burger Palace Boys and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking Pink Ladies in bobby sox and pedal pushers, evoking the look and sound of the 1950s in this rollicking musical.

Head "greaser" Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their "Summer Nights" as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as "Greased Lightnin'," "It's Raining on Prom Night," and "Alone at the Drive-In Movie" recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation.

Performances are at 7 p.m. March 10, 2 and 7 p.m. March 11, 7 p.m. March 17 and 2 p.m. March 18 in the Union Grove High School Performance Center, 3433 S. Colony Ave. Tickets cost $5; go to ughs.ludus.com. To purchase tickets in-person, enter the school doors on Highway 45 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.