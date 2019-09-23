MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee World Festival and American Family Insurance have announced the second year of the Let the Music Play grant program.
The online application process is now open at https://summerfest.com/let-the-music-play/. Nonprofit organizations or school programs that support music education are encouraged to apply for one of the $2,500 Let The Music Play grants. The deadline for submitting an application is Nov. 5.
“Milwaukee World Festival Inc. and American Family Insurance were proud to support six deserving organizations during the 2018-19 Let The Music Play grant cycle,” said Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival. “After the success of the program’s inaugural year, the advancement of music education remains a priority and we encourage any qualifying Milwaukee County organizations to apply. We look forward to the 2020 performances of this year’s recipients during Summerfest.”
The 2019 Let The Music Play grant recipients were Carmen Schools of Science and Technology, Girls Rock MKE, Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, Mitchell School, Townsend Street School and TRUE Skool.
The Let The Music Play grant program is open to nonprofit organizations and schools that serve Milwaukee County through music-based programming for students ages 11-18.
The program is intended to represent the variety of music-based activities taking place in the greater Milwaukee community and is open to programs ranging from band, orchestra and jazz to musical theater and dance. Recipients must demonstrate the ability to present a finished, 7-10 minute performance at Summerfest.
