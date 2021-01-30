Milwaukee School of Engineering
MILWAUKEE — Kylie Kamm, Racine, bachelor of science in nursing; Jon Radtke, Burlington, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering.
UW-Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee graduates from Racine County are:
August graduates:
Raymond: Brennan Johnson, master of business administration, magna cum laude.
December graduates:
Burlington: Scott Budziszek, bachelor of business administration; Joseph Calamia, bachelor of science; Jacob Erdmann, bachelor of fine arts; Marcus Gaethke, bachelor of business administration; Taylor Hanssen, bachelor of science; Gabrielle Hein, bachelor of arts; Samantha Howe, master of arts; Samantha LoBianco, bachelor of arts; Lauren Orszula, master of science; Rebecca Parizek, doctor of philosophy; Jessica Umbel, bachelor of science.
Caledonia: Cory Noll, bachelor of science; Samuel Ramirez, bachelor of science.
Franksville: Laura Ahlgren, master of arts; Tyler Lewis, bachelor of fine arts; Riley Wrenger, master of social work.
Mount Pleasant: Jordan Dumas, bachelor of science; Madeline Lopez, bachelor of arts; Bernadette Parker, master of library and information science; Benjamin Roettgen, master of science; Patrick Schildgen, bachelor of arts; Alex Shaw, bachelor of business administration.
Racine: Samantha Bellaire, bachelor of science; Anna Chiapete, master of science; Isabella Chiappetta, bachelor of fine arts; Jaelyn Dailey, bachelor of science; James Edington, master of business administration; Shawn Frahman, bachelor of business administration; Shakeeus Graves, master of social work; Brianna Hansen, master of social work; Sabrina Hauck, bachelor of business administration; Olivia Karls, bachelor of arts; Pamela Kauth, bachelor of business administration; Zachary Kennow, bachelor of science; Cassidy Kortendick, bachelor of science; Nicole Lendvay, bachelor of business administration; Vanessa Leon, bachelor of science; Allyssa Marzette-Pron, master of business administration; Aliah Papara, bachelor of arts; Ashley Petersen, bachelor of business administration; Janet Rivera, bachelor of science; Daniel Rodriguez, bachelor of business administration; Nicole Simonson, doctor of nursing practice; Nathan Vannarom, bachelor of science; Ciena Velez, bachelor of science; Amanda Weber, master of science; Chiung-Yueh Weigand, master of science.
Sturtevant: Florine Ndakuya-Fitzgerald, doctor of philosophy.
Union Grove: Carter Benson, bachelor of business administration; Ryan Peil, bachelor of science; Caitlyn Slaasted, bachelor of business administration; Krista Weis, master of business administration.
Waterford: Christina Birkley, bachelor of science; Zachary Borland, bachelor of science in engineering; Adam Dewane, associate of arts and sciences; Justin Franecki, bachelor of science; Amanda Merlo, master of science; Zachary Miller, bachelor of science; Alexandria Moran, master of social work; Bradley Toshner, bachelor of science; Kelli Zeleski, bachelor of arts.