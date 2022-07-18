 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Goodwill’s Project SEARCH program celebrates internship completion

Project SEARCH grad photo

Posting for a photo at the ceremony for Goodwill’s Project SEARCH graduates are: Front row, Karley Robe and Preston Baker; and back row, Jairo Ramirez, Juan Guevara, Beth Knuth (RUSD special education teacher), Daniel Robinson, Danielle Jones (Goodwill Industries skills trainer), Spencer Lake and Maximum Mitchell.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

STURTEVANT — Goodwill’s Project SEARCH and the Racine Unified School District celebrated seven young adults June 1 who successfully completed their internship at Andis Co. A ceremony was held at the Gateway Technical College SC Johnson iMET Center.

This is the first year Andis has been a Project SEARCH site, expanding the sites operated by Goodwill into Racine County.

Graduates included Preston Baker, Juan Guevara, Spencer Lake, Maximum Mitchell, Jairo Ramirez, Karley Robe and Daniel Robinson.

Project SEARCH is an innovative, business-led, school-to-work transition program for young adults with disabilities. Individuals in the program work to develop job and social skills through on-site internship experiences that lead to competitive employment opportunities in the community. In Wisconsin, 88% of individuals who complete Project SEARCH have achieved employment.

People are also reading…

Goodwill operates three Project SEARCH sites in Wisconsin, partnering with the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation (DVR), Department of Health Services (DHS), education agencies and school districts and local employers to provide unique training opportunities for young adults in southeastern Wisconsin.

For more information, go to goodwillsew.com.

