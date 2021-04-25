 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Goodland Montessori to hold online auction May 1-7
0 comments

Goodland Montessori to hold online auction May 1-7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Goodland Montessori School is conducting a Montessori Masquerade Online Auction Saturday through Friday, May 1-7.

The auction will include local and national businesses, gift cards, experiences and themed baskets. Proceeds will support the Goodland Montessori PTA which provides support for the students, teachers and staff.

The auciton fundraising goal is $3,000. People can register online at https://montessori_masquerade.eventbrite.com. An auction link will be emailed directly to those who register once the auction goes live on May 1.

Items must be picked up locally in Racine and cannot be shipped.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WisconsinEye Morning Minute: Tax Incentives in New Foxconn Deal

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News