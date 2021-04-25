Goodland Montessori to hold online auction May 1-7

RACINE — Goodland Montessori School is conducting a Montessori Masquerade Online Auction Saturday through Friday, May 1-7.
The auction will include local and national businesses, gift cards, experiences and themed baskets. Proceeds will support the Goodland Montessori PTA which provides support for the students, teachers and staff.
The auciton fundraising goal is $3,000. People can register online at https://montessori_masquerade.eventbrite.com. An auction link will be emailed directly to those who register once the auction goes live on May 1.
Items must be picked up locally in Racine and cannot be shipped.
Tags
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.