RACINE — A Bluejays on the Fairways golf outing will be held with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave. Check-in begins at 11 a.m.
The outing is a scramble format (four-person team) and includes 18 holes of golf, cart and dinner at Richard’s Bar & BBQ.
The cost is $125. The deadline to register is June 1. Send email to Samantha Adams at samantha.haluskaadams@gmail.com.
Proceeds benefit the St. Joseph School Class of 2020.
